Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.44% of SPS Commerce worth $58,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 114.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $147.78. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

