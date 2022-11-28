Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,361 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $57,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $858.38.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.