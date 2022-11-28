Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,167 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,167 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.18% of Schrödinger worth $59,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

