Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.90% of Cognex worth $66,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

CGNX opened at $48.94 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

