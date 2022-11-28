Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.6 %
CRDO stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
