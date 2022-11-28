Critical Review: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -23.60% -27.87% -11.18% Professional Diversity Network -42.39% -121.26% -42.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $1.59, suggesting a potential upside of 156.45%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.38 -$198.66 million ($0.44) -1.41 Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.65 -$2.76 million ($0.25) -3.88

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.5, suggesting that its stock price is 1,750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

