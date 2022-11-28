Critical Review: PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SLR Investment and PIMCO High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 2 3 0 2.33 PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 3.43% 7.57% 3.07% PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares SLR Investment and PIMCO High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. SLR Investment pays out 1,171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and PIMCO High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $139.35 million 5.70 $59.57 million $0.14 103.50 PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations. It employs fundamental analysis along with a top down stock picking approach to make its investments. PIMCO High Income Fund was formed on April 30, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

