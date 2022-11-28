CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

