CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $63,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.