CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

