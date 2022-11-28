D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

