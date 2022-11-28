DA Davidson Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $5.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Redfin Price Performance

Redfin stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC raised its position in Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

