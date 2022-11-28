Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.94 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.