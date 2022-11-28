Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $582.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Shares of DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

