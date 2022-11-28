Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $485.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

