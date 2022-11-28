Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 3.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

DAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. 19,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,180,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

