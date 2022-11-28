DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

