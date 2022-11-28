Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

NYSE:DB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 489,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 388.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 306,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 970.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 553,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,687 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

