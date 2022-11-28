Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.