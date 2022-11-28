Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

