Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $60,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.