Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,796,000. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.46 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

