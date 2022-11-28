Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $257.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

