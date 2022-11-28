Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.91-3.07 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

