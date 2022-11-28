DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

