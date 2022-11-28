Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 29.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Eaton by 37.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 37.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 177.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.