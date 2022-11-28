Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

