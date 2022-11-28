Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after buying an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $332.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

