Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 106 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.