Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

