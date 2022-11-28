Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Bank of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,179,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 128,341 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.40. 111,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,832,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

