Elgethun Capital Management Buys 2,727 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.48. 51,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

