Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,170. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

