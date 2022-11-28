Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,773,000 after purchasing an additional 191,579 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 221,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

SCHW stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

