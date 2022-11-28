Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.32% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,578. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

