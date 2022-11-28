Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.38. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,191. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

