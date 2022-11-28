Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 177,820 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,820 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Finders Homes

DFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.