Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,834 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.