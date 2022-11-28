Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 2,276 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $115,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 4.2 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

BUD stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 34,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,126. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

