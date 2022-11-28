Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 60,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.21. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

