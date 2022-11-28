Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

