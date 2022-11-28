Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $46.94. 2,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,861. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

