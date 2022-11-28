Elgethun Capital Management Sells 534 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $796,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,321,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,993,000 after buying an additional 2,362,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

