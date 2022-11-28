EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

