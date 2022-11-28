Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 32,358 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of AMETEK worth $69,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.