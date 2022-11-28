Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,127 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

