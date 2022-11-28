Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $53,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.