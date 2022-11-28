Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 41,817 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $87,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $220.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

