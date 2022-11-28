Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 185,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $70,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

