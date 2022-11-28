Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $49,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $369.28 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $573.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.