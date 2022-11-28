Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.55. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

